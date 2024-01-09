Final Farewell: ACAMB announces burial arrangements for Abdul Imoyo

The Association of Corporate & Marketing Communications Professionals in Banks in Nigeria (ACAMB) has announced the burial arrangements for its distinguished Publicity Secretary, Mr. Abdul Kolawole Imoyo.

This is contained in a statement issued by the President, ACAMB, Rasheed Bolarinwa on Tuesday.

He stated,”WIth the permission of Imoyo Family, The Association of Corporate & Marketing Communications Professionals in Banks in Nigeria (ACAMB) is deeply saddened to announce the burial details for its distinguished Publicity Secretary, Mr. Abdul Kolawole Imoyo, who passed away in the early hours of Sunday, December 17, 2023, at First Cardiology, Ikoyi, Lagos, after a brief illness.

“Mr. Imoyo, a highly regarded Corporate Media Manager and Journalist, leaves behind a legacy of excellence in the field of CorporateCcommunications.

“The burial arrangements, as communicated by the Imoyo family, are as follows:

“Service of Songs:

Date: January 17, 2024

Time: 5pm

Venue: Harbour Point Event Center, 4 Wilmot Point Road, Victoria Island, Lagos

“Funeral Service:

Date: January 18, 2024

Time: 5pm

Venue: RCCG Olive Tree Parish, Banana Island Road, Ikoyi, Lagos

“Interment:

The interment is strictly private and reserved for family members and few invited guests.”

