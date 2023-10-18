Film institute students reject shutting down of school

By Polycarp Auta

The Students of the National Film Institute (NFI), Jos, has rejected the shutting down of the school by its management for 60 days.

Mr Aduma Agoji, President of the Students’ Union Government (SUG) of the institute who stated this in a statement on Wednesday in Jos, said that the move will extend the semester.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the management of the NFC had on Oct. 6, issued a statement announcing its decision to shut the school.

The management alleged that the school was closed to forestall any threat to the existing peace in Plateau by its students

Agoji said that the decision to shut the school was rather hasty, adding that the allegation leveled against them by the management were entirely false.

The president explained that the students only demanded for improved facilities that would enhance quality of teaching and learning in the institute.

”The students of NFI, Jos, reject in the strongest terms this hasty and unwarranted decision by the management of NFC to shut down our revered institution.

”The allegations raised against us are not only baseless but also entirely contrary to the character and principles that define us.

”As bona fide students of this institute, we are law-abiding, responsible, hardworking, resilient, compassionate, intelligent, patriotic, creative, committed to our passion for the motion picture industry.

”We were bewildered by the decision of management to close down the school and we are compelled to ask; if it is wrong for students to demand for a conducive academic environment for learning.

”Is it wrong to remind the management of their fundamental obligations to students’ well-being in an institution as unique as the film institute,”Agoji said.

The president said that the management of the institution gave deaf ears to its pleas for improved facilities by the students for years.

He added that the demands of the students were not senseless, but aimed at promoting a conducive learning environment in the institute.

“In spite the numerous meetings and reminders; the management has consistently ignored our concerns,“he said.

“For the record, our demands included the the repair of school toilets, the provision of water facilities and constant supply of same.

“Others are the establishment of a functional ICT center, issuance of school ID cards, and ensuring electricity in classes, setting up of a standard cinema for student film screenings among others.

”All these demands and concerns have remained unaddressed to date and so it is disappointing in spite of our nonviolent approach, the management chose to label us as a threat to peace,”he said.

Agoji called on the management to rescind its decision and reopen the school to enable students continue with their academic activities.

He also called on the management to implement at least 50 per cent of the demands of the students as agreed, insisting that the requests were out rightly genuine.(NAN)

