A National Bureau for Statistics-Nigerian Film Corporation joint Technical Committee for a comprehensive study of the Nigerian film industry is to be inaugurated in Abuja on Tuesday, May 4.

A statement by the Nigerian Film Corporation (NFC) said on Thursday in Jos that the committee was a product of the two bodies’ collaborative efforts toward consolidating on the gains of the film industry over the years.

The statement signed by Henrietta Ibrahim, NFC’s Deputy Director, Public Affairs, said that the committee would be inaugurated at the headquarters of the National Bureau for Statistics (NBS).

It noted that the creative industry had become a major catalyst in digital economy with the film and television as the core driver, hence the need for a more analytical study to arrive at a reliable and workable data for all stakeholders.

“Nigerian films have become the most important conveyors of the nation’s cinematic and tourism potentials.

“To consolidate on the gains so far recorded, the NBS and NFC are collaborating to ensure better policies that will create conducive operational environment for practitioners.

“The Technical Committee will, thus, focus on the comprehensive study and analysis of the Nigerian film industry with the findings to be used to guide President Muhammadu Buhari’s quest to reposition the NFC and the film industry on a better footing to achieve set goals,” it said.

The statement added that the committee would work toward obtaining an authentic data to propel greater synergy between policy makers and the practitioners. (NAN)

