Film board takes campaign to tertiary institutions in Bauchi

By Amina Ahmed

The National Film and Video Censors Board said that it has taken its media literacy and film classification campaign to five tertiary institutions in Bauchi State.



The Zonal Coordinator of the board, Mrs Rabi Sangari, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Bauchi on Tuesday.

Sangari listed the schools as the Abubakar Tatari Ali Polytechnic, Aliko Dangote College of Sciences and Bauchi State University, among others.

She said that the campaign centred on movie guides as set by the board.

She said that the board would also engage students on hate speech, censorship and movie classification.



She further said that the exercise was designed to re-orient the youths on viewer discretion, symbols and hate speech.

Sangari also said that a similar campaign would be held in secondary schools in the state to reduce the proliferation of un-censored films in circulation.



She said the campaign had become imperative due to the prevalence of the internet and modern technology.

According to her, the nation’s youths have become exposed to all sorts of movies, some of which may harm their moral and social lives.



Sangari advised parents to adhere to the classification guidelines to minimise exposure of the children to movies restricted for their ages. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

