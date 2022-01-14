Filling station attendant docked for allegedly stealing N787, 000

January 14, 2022 Favour Lashem Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project 0



 A filling station attendant,  Tiser Vitalis-Saater, was on  docked in an Okitipupa Chief Magistrates’ in Ondo State for allegedly stealing of N787, 300 belonging to his employer.

The police charged the defendant whose address was given with two counts of felony and theft.

The Counsel, ASP Zedekiah Orogbemi, told the that the defendant committed the offence on Dec. 17, 2021 around 10 a.m at Jack Associates Petrol Station, Ayeka, Okitipupa in Okitipupa Magisterial district.

He said that the defendant sstole the amount which was realised from sales of petrol in February 2021.

He said the offencce is punishable under  the provisions of sections 516 and 390(9), Criminal Code, Cap.37, Vol. 1, Laws of Ondo State 2006.

The defendant, however, pleaded guilty to the charge.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Chris Ojuola, admitted the defendant to in the sum of N500,000 and two sureties in like sums.

He ordered that the sureties must also show and evidence of two years tax payment to the Ondo State government.

The Chief Magistrates adjourned the case until Jan. 28 for further hearing of the case. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , ,