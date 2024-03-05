File annual returns or face sanction, FCT-IRS tells Abuja taxpayers

Federal Capital Territory-Internal Revenue Service (FCT-IRS) has urged residents of FCT to file their tax returns before March 31 or face the consequences.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Head, Corporate Communications, FCT-IRS, Mr Mustapha Sumaila, in Abuja on Tuesday.



Sumaila said that the directive was in accordance with the Personal Income Tax Cap. P8, 2011 (as amended).

“FCT-IRS wishes to remind all individuals residing in the FCT to file their tax returns before March 31, 2024.

“This obligation is in accordance with the Personal Income Tax Cap P8 2011 as amended.

“It is crucial to note that the deadline for filing tax returns will not be extended beyond the stipulated date.



“Whoever fails to comply will face the consequences, in accordance with the relevant laws for non-compliance,” h said.

Sunmaila urged all taxpayers to comply before the deadline and fulfill their tax obligations, as prescribed by law.

He said that FCT-IRS remained committed to ensuring tax compliance and maintaining a fair and efficient tax system,” he said.

According to him, the obligation is stipulated in Section 41 of the aforementioned Act.

Sunmaila said that all taxable entities must timely submit a return, reflecting their total income from all sources for the preceding fiscal year to the relevant tax authority within 90 days of the commencement of each assessment year. (NAN)