FIIRO management resolute to correct promotion irregularities

By Funmilola Gboteku

The management of the Federal Institute of Industrial Research Oshodi (FIIRO) says it is resolved to correct all perceived irregularities associated with the institute’s promotion exercise.

Mr Chris Olumuyiwa, Head of Information and Public Relations, Office of the Director-General, FIIRO, said this on Monday in a statement made available to newsmen in Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that some workers had protested the exclusion of their names in the promotion list released before the inauguration of the institute’s present management and governing board.

Olumuyiwa said that the Director-General of FIIRO, Dr Jummai Adamu, was working assiduously to address the issues.

He said that Adamu had met with all the stakeholders in the institute with a view to douse tension and hopes were high that soon the issue will be resolved.

“As part of effort at resolving all issues relating to staff promotion, the board gave her every support needed to ensure that outstanding promotion arrears are paid.

“For the benefit of doubt, it should be noted that the present governing board of FIIRO, led by Mr Gambo Magaji, have made their marks in different fields of endeavour.

“The chairman has proven record of integrity and discipline with a patriotic approach to issues of collective wellbeing,” Olumuyiwa said.

He noted that the present board would not condescend so low to deny members of staff whatever was due to them.

Olumuyiwa further said that the present governing board would not interfere in the activities of the union, adding that the wellbeing of the staff would continue to be given priority attention. (NAN)

