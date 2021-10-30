Fight for peace of Nigeria, NCPC boss tells Youths

By Rosemary Ogbonnaya

The Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC), Rev. Yakubu Pam has advised the Nigerian youth to fight for the peace of Nigeria.

Pam gAve the advice while playing host to the combined body of the Youth Wing of the Christian Association of Nigeria (YOWICAN) and the National Council for Muslim Youths Organisations (NACOMYO) in his office, Abuja,recently.

He lauded the youths for their initiatives and relentless efforts of coming together as one body to fight and propagate peace in Nigeria.

“God still has Nigeria at heart seeing the youths come together as one regardless of their religious differences which means all hope is not lost for attaining Peace in Nigeria. I appreciate your initiatives, this means you are leaders of purpose and vision.

“Nigeria has hope and that hope lies on the youths, this is not a vision to look down upon,” he said.

While pledging his full support to the youths on their forth coming National Youth Peace summit, Pam

admonished them not to be used as tools for destruction by people who are hungry for power.

Earlier, the President of the Youth Wing of the Christian Association of Nigeria (YOWICAN), Amb. Belusochukwu Enwere who led the delegation said that their major aim of working together was to propagate peace and development in Nigeria.

Enwere opined that the problem facing Nigeria was huge and should be nipped in the bud.

“It is disheartening to note that killings, agitations and banditry have become the order of the day.It was on this note that a combined team of youth intellectuals came together with one voice to fight for peace,” he said.

He urged his fellow youths in various families, churches and mosques as well as institutions to preach peace and unity of Nigeria.

Enwere further encouraged the youths to live in peace with one another, saying that it a sine-qua-non for achieving meaningful development.

He further called on institutions to inculcate peace building as part of their curriculum, while reaching out to the government to ensure that peace building forms part of the Nigerian educational curriculum in different levels of education.

In his remark, the President of the National Council for Muslim Youths Organisation (NACOMYO), Amb. Sani Abubakar who was represented by Amb. Suleiman Abubakar, emphasised the need for peace in the Nation as it was the case in the time past.

He decried a situation whereby appointment into public offices has become an issue of which religion one belongs to rather than merit and capacity to deliver.

He admonished that Nigeria should be for all. “Let us be Nigeria of everybody.”



He further told the NCPC Boss that they were in his office for him to guide and advise them properly, considering his wealth of experience in peace building and leadership.

