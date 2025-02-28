FIGHT BACK: Akpabio’s wife blasts Senator Natasha, defends husband

Ekaette Akpabio, wife of Senate President Godswill Akpabio, has dismissed allegations made by Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, accusing her of spreading false claims about her husband.

Speaking in an interview on Friday, Ekaette defended Akpabio’s character, describing him as a “disciplined and jovial man” while rejecting the allegations against him.

Her response follows Akpoti-Uduaghan’s recent claim that her challenges in the Senate stemmed from allegedly rejecting unwanted advances from Akpabio.

The senator representing Kogi Central stated that since assuming office, she has faced obstacles due to her refusal to yield to Akpabio’s supposed overtures.

The allegations have triggered mixed reactions, with some calling for an investigation while others, including Akpabio’s supporters, have dismissed them as unfounded.

The Senate President has yet to personally address the accusations.

Credit: Prompt News