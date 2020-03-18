Fight against fake drugs: NAFDAC seeks traditional rulers’ collaboration

The National Agency for Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has solicited the collaboration of traditional rulers in Borno in the war against fake medicines and unwholesome products in the state.

The NAFDAC State Coordinator, Mr Nasiru Mato, made the plea on Wednesday, during an advocacy visit to the District Head of Gwange, Alhaji Abba Bukar, and that of Maisandari, Alhaji Shettima Abubakar, in Maiduguri.

Mato said that the agency would not be able to address public health problems single-handedly and effectively without active support from the traditional rulers.

He explained that the advocacy was part of the proactive measures by the agency to prevent the circulation of fake, counterfeit medicines and unwholesome products in the country.

He said that the visit was also an effort to solicit for a greater understanding, cooperation and collaborative support towards safeguarding public health.

In their separate responses, the districts heads of Gwange and Maisandari assured the agency of their committed support toward achieving its mandate.

They noted that the traditional rulers were not only custodians of the people’s culture, but also vanguards of promoting and safeguarding public health. (NAN)