Fight against drug abuse, trafficking, collective effort – NDLEA

By Abiodun Abegunde

The National Drug Law and Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), says the fight against drug abuse and trafficking is a collective effort that requires the involvement of communities, organisations and governments.

Mr Liman Wali, Lagos State Commander of the agency, said this when the Mistletoe Community Health and Right Initiative (MCHARI) paid him courtesy visit on Tuesday in Lagos.

MCHARI, a Community Based Organisation (CBO), donated air conditioners and a projector to the agency, during the visit.

Wali, who lauded the CBO for the donation, said that the fight against drug abuse and illicit trafficking was not a one man business but involved all.

“Working together creates a safer and healthier society,” he said.

The commander urged everyone to contribute their quota to tackle the menace of drug abuse and trafficking.

He urged CBOs to emulate MCHARI, while reiterating NDLEA’s commitment to the fight against drug abuse and illicit trafficking.

Wali said that the items donated would be judiciously used for the betterment of the agency and the citizens generally.

Earlier, while presenting the items to the state Commander, leader of the delegation, Ms Diana Edem, said that MCHARI was into health initiative programme that dealt with female injections drug users.

Edem said that the focus of the initiative was on users who were mostly neglected whenever issues of drug victims were discussed.

She said that MCHARI contributes to the efforts of NDLEA at combating drug abuse and trafficking in the country, by catering to victims, rehabilitation and advocacy for victims and abusers of drug. (NAN)(www.nannews.ng)