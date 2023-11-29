Fight against corruption, collective responsibility -Permanent Secretary, Defence

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Defence, Dr Ibrahim Abubakar Kana, mni has said that the fight against corruption was a collective responsibility of all Civil Servants.

Dr.Kana stated this during a two-day sensitization programme on anti corruption for staff of the Ministry of Defence at Ship House, Abuja.

He said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration’s goal was to prevent corruption and increase transparency that would bring about development in the country.

Speaking during the sensitization workshop, the Permanent Secretary who was represented by the Director of Reform Coordination and and Service Improvement of the Ministry Ms. Susan Ochida said that the programme with the theme “strategies in combating corruption in work places” organized for Directorate level Officers and Officers on Salary Grade 14 and below of the Ministry is to put in place good governance and reduce corruption.

He said: “Anti Corruption and Transparency Unit (ACTU) was developed to fight corruption in the Civil Service, a consequence that calls for the sensitization on corruption in the Ministry.”

He added that there was a need for attitudinal change and commitments to have great success at work. “I look forward to having a corrupt free working place,” he said.

The Chairman, Anti-Corruption and Transparency Unit of Ministry of Defence, Garba Ibrahim Usman in his vote of thanks said that the fight against corruption was a collective responsibility which involves every staff of of Government establishments.

“You and I are responsible to fight against corruption in our offices and I urge that we all join hands with ACTU in achieving transparency and accountability in our workplace so as to make the Ministry and the nation at large a better place,” he said.

The resource persons, Acting Director, System Study and Review Department, Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC) Mr. Adebayo Obaniyi and ICPC Commissioner, Hassan Salihu delivered lectures on the topics: “Strategies of Combating Public Sector Corruption” and “Strategies of Combating Corruption in Work Places”, respectively.

Mr. Adebayo opined that the major cause of corruption is greed and this encourages acquisition of material wealth one does not need or commensurate to one’s income.

