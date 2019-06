FIFA WWC: Spain come from behind to beat South Africa

Jennifer Hermoso netted two second half penalty kicks for Spain came from behind to beat South Africa 3-1 at the FIFA Women’s World Cup on Saturday.

Hermoso scored the two penalty kicks in the 69th and 82nd minutes to give Spain a winning start to their Group B campaign.

That was after South Africa, in their maiden appearance at the finals, took a surprise first half lead.

The first penalty kick came after a handball by South Africa captain Janine van Wyk and the second after a follow-through tackle by full-back Nothando Vilakazi on substitute Lucia Garcia.

The tackle also earned Vilakazi a second yellow card and a dismissal.

South Africa were on for a shock win after Thembi Kgatlana struck a powerful shot from the corner of the penalty area.

It went over the head of Spain goalkeeper Sandra Panos in the 25th minute.

The goal came after the South Africans had weathered Spain’s early dominance with desperate defending and then began to look threatening on the counter-attack.

African Women’s Footballer of the Year Kgatlana could have made it 2-0 but fluffed a tap-in opportunity at the back post in the 57th minute.

That was not long after Hermoso had come close to an equaliser by striking the crossbar.

But Spain’s superior fitness saw them dominate the last half hour and there were other chances for a more commanding scoreline.

Garcia’s goal came from a ball straight down the middle of the pitch as she outsprinted the defence.(Reuters/NAN)

