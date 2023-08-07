FIFA WW/C: Resilient Super Falcons bow out 2-4 to England August 7, 2023 Favour Lashem Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project, Sports 0 Super Falcons of Nigeria on Monday now out of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, after losing to England 2-4 via penalty shootout. Share this:TweetPrintEmailTelegramWhatsApp Related #falcons#FIFA#superbreakingnewsCurrentEventsdailynewsHeadlinesLATESTNEWS LIVENEWSLocalNewsNationalNewsnewsNEWS 24NewsDiarynewsnownewsofthedaynewsreporternewstodayNewsUpdateNigeriaNigerian newspapersnigerian online newspapersTinubutodaysnewsTopStoriesupdatenewsWorldNews