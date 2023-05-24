FIFA U-20 World Cup: Flying Eagles beat Italy 2-0, qualify for round of 16

By Babatunde Ogunrinde

The Flying Eagles of Nigeria had a good outing on Wednesday defeating Italy 2-0 at the ongoing FIFA U-20 World Cup in Argentina.

The victory earned the team valuable three points having won their first game, and qualified them for the second round of the competition with one game in hand against Brazil.

Following a 0-0 scoresline in the first half, the team continued to push hard and would be rewarded for their efforts after Salim Fago opened scoring.

He received a cross in a tight space, and with a quick-fix nodded the ball pass Italy’s goalkeeper.

The Italians worked their socks off and launched several counter attacks but met a resolute Nigerian defence that absorbed all pressures and also looked dangerous going forward.

Nigeria would be rewarded with a confirmation goal in the 4th minute of second half added time after the goal keeper launched a kick out, which found Jude Sunday who beat the Italian defence to score.

With the victory, Nigeria has now qualified for the round of 16 and their final match against Brazil a mere formality as Group D leaders.

Sade Anifowose, a football fan watching the match at a Viewing Centre in Ejigbo, said the young lads had made the country proud.

She said she was confident of Nigeria’s victory due to the way they approached the game and supported the team to do well in coming games.

“They played well and very well deserved their win. Indeed, it was a very good and entertaining match as we know Italians are no pushovers in football.

“I congratulate the entire team and their coaching staff and wish them more victories in the competition,” Anifowose said.

Another football fan, Abayomi Bamijoko, said he was excited about the result, and that he had not given them a chance to beat Italy.

“They did well and gave a good account of themselves. Indeed, it was a brilliant performance by the team.

“The defence was solid and the goalkeeper showed good vision when he gave the pass that brought the second goal scored though Jude Sunday.

“If they can continue like this they will go far in the competition and hopefully bring the cup home,” Bamijoko said. (NAN)