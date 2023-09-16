FIFA U-17 W/C Draw: Senegal, other African teams face tough battle

By Muhyideen Jimoh

Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) U-17 champions, Senegal will play Argentina, Japan and Poland in Group D of the 2023 FIFA Cadet World Cup slated for Indonesia in November.

In the draw conducted on Friday in Zurich, Switzerland, hosts Indonesia were drawn in Group A alongside one of Africa’s representative Morocco, Ecuador and Panama.

Mali, flying the Africa’s flag in Group B were drawn to do battle with Spain, Canada and Uzbekistan.

Group C would see a mouth-watering clash between the past two winners of the tournament, Brazil and England, with, Iran and New Caledonia do battle.

Burkina Faso were drawn in Group E alongside France, Korea Republic and USA.

The full draw is as follows:

Group A: Indonesia, Ecuador, Panama, Morocco

Group B: Spain, Canada, Mali, Uzbekistan

Group C: Brazil, Iran, New Caledonia, England,

Group D: Japan, Poland, Argentina, Senegal

Group E: France, Burkina Faso, Korea Republic, USA

Group F: Mexico, Germany, Venezuela, New Zealand.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Golden Eaglets of Nigeria who are record five-time champions did not qualify for the tournament.

The 2023 FIFA U-17 World Cup holds in Indonesia from Nov. 10 to Dec. 2. (NAN)

