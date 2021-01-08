FIFA to test concussion substitutes at Club World Cup

ootball governing body FIFA said on Friday it would trial the use of an extra substitute in the case of suspected concussion at the Club World Cup in Qatar next month.

FIFA said the move prioritised player welfare and sent a “strong message that, if in any doubt, the player should be withdrawn” from the game.

Teams at the Feb. 1 to Feb. 11 tournament will still be able to make five normal substitutions, as is common in many competitions during the coronavirus-impacted season.

This is in addition to one more substitution in the case of a potential concussion.

The rule-making body IFAB approved the use of concussion substitutes in December.

European champions Bayern Munich headline the seven-team tournament whose fixtures will be drawn on Jan. 19.(dpa/NAN)