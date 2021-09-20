FIFA to hold online meeting with associations over biennial World Cup

 ’s world governing body will hold a meeting with its member-associations over controversial plan hold World Cup every two years.

An online summit on the international match calendar will take place on Sept. 30, announced on Monday.

’s proposal hold World Cup finals every two instead of every four years has drawn criticism in Europe.

chief Aleksander Ceferin has threatened a boycott and the German Federation has also expressed unhappiness.

In a letter Ceferin, the Alliance of European Coaches’ Associations (AEFCA) also showed its opposition the plans.

The letter said FIFA Gianni Infantino was pressing ahead with the idea for purely economic reasons and that it was the latest in a series of inappropriate proposals.

New England women’s coach Sarina Wiegman also came out against biennial World Cups on Monday.

“I think it’s not very good for the players, for welfare. In Europe it’s very well organised, we have very good competitions, we have the Euros, then you have the Olympics, then you have the World Cup,” she was quoted as saying.

“I think when you have all these tournaments every year, how are the players going get some rest?

“Where are they going recover from a very intense year every year? Players are not robots. So, I don’t think it’s a very good idea.”

Other areas of the world are keener on the plan and put out a fan poll showing support for the idea, although different statistics within the survey suggested otherwise.(dpa/NAN)

