FIFA suspends Trinidad and Tobago over High Court claim

FIFA has suspended Trinidad and Tobago from international football after its football association (TTFA) pursued a dispute through the country’s High Court in contravention of the world governing body’s statutes.

The TTFA and FIFA have been at loggerheads since March after the world governing body dissolved the executive of the cash-strapped association.

FIFA said it had installed a normalisation committee after they concluded the TTFA’s former leadership had “engaged in various acts of serious mismanagement”.

This was opposed by TTFA president William Wallace and contested in court.