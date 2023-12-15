Friday, December 15, 2023
FIFA places 11 Nigerian referees, 11 assistants on 2024 international lists

Chimezie Godfrey
By Chimezie Godfrey
World football-governing body, FIFA has approved a total of 30 Nigerian referees to be placed on the international duty lists for the year 2024.

These comprised 11 referees, 11 assistant referees, four beach soccer referees and four futsal referees.

This is contained in a statement by Ademola Olajire, Director of Communications at Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) on Thursday in Abuja.

He said the referees included  Basheer Salisu, Ogabor Odey Joseph, Olufunmilayo Abigael Alaba, Nurudeen Abubakar and  Abdulsalam.

Others are Kasimu Abiola, Elaigwe Hannah Enekole, Akintoye Yemisi Eunice, Egba Patrick John, Madu Ndidi Patience, Mustapha Grema Mohammed and Abdullahi Abubakar.

“The 11 persons approved as assistant referees are, Pwadutakam Samuel, Igudia Efosa Celestine, Abibatu Iyadunni, Muhammad Yakubu, Mfon Friday Akpan and Digbori Tejiri.

“Usman Abdulmajeed Olaide and  Igho Hope OgenekeweTerah Kabenda Beauty, Ahmad Mustapha Tijjani and Agbons Faith also made the list

“Ukah Odigomma, Musa Davou, Umuago  Akpome and Bello Zuru Alhassan, were put on the futsal soccer list, while Ogunmuyiwa Jelili, Fawole  Adeolu, Olajide Olayinka and Rabiu Ahmad were listed for beach soccer,“he said.(NAN)

