FIFA appoints referees, VAR officials for Eagles, Saudi Arabia friendly

by Joseph Edeh

FIFA has appointed Portuguese official, Luis Godinho as referee for the international friendly match between Nigeria and Saudi Arabia, at the Estadio Municipal de Portimão on Oct. 13 at 5pm.

This is contained in statement by Ademola Olajire, Director of Communications at Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) on Thursday in Abuja.

Godinho will be assisted by Bruno Jesus, assistant referee one, Tiago Costa, assistant referee two and Miguel Noguera ,fourth official.Helder Carvalho will head the situation in the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) room and he will be assisted by Bruno Vieira.The match will be the second-ever clash between both countries.The Super Eagles and the Green Falcons battled to a scoreless draw in a pre-2010 FIFA World Cup friendly game at the Alpenstadion in Wattens, Austria on May 25, 2010.The Eagles will take on the Mambas of Mozambique in another friendly, at the same venue on Oct. 16 at 4pm. (NAN)

