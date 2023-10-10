FIFA appoints referees for Eagles, Mozambique friendly clash

FIFA has appointed officials for OCT. 16 Monday’s senior international friendly match between Nigeria and Mozambique in Portugal.

This is contained in statement by Ademola Olajire, Director of Communications at Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) on Tuesday in Abuja.

He said that a Portuguese official, Miguel Nogueira will serve as match referee.Olajire said his compatriots Paulo Bras, Ana Loide and Bruno Viera will work as assistant referee 1, assistant referee 2 and fourth official respectively.The encounter at the Estadio Municipal de Portimão next week Friday will be the fifth for both countries at senior level.The Eagles had edged the Mambas in a friendly by the odd goal in Maputo, before two memorable clashes in 2009 in the race to the 2010 FIFA World Cup finals in South Africa.In Maputo, both teams settled for a scoreless draw, and in Abuja in October 2009, it was heading for the same score line before Obinna Nsofor headed into the net for the three points to save Nigeria’s blushes.A draw that evening would have automatically eliminated Nigeria from the race.The Eagles thrashed the Mambas 3-0 in the city of Lubango, when both teams faced off at the 2010 Africa Cup of Nations in Angola in 2010, in the group phase.The Eagles are expected to start arriving at their Penina Hotel and Resort, Portimao on Tuesday.The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Monday’s encounter in Portugal will start at 4pm Portugal time (same time as in Nigeria).(NAN)

