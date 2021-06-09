Fierce gun battle as military foils attack on Dikwa, pound ISWAP fighters

Terrorists on Tuesday evening  received more than they bargained for in the hands of the Nigerian military troops deployed at Dikwa town.

PRNigeria learnt that scores of armed terrorists, suspected to be ISWAP militants who recently defeated Shekau’s Boko Haram elements, stormed the Borno State town in a convoy of gun trucks.

But before they could execute their ‘callous’ mission of attacking residents of the insurgency-ravaged Dikwa, according to a source, a response operation by troops of the Nigerian Army and Air Force foiled their .

The source, said there was a fierce gun battle between the Nigerian troops and terrorists, but could ascertain the number of casualties recorded by the Boko Haram elements.

“The terrorists were pounded severely. Those who survived the troops’ onslaught fled, abandoning their evil mission,” he added.

