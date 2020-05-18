Fierce encounter: Troops kill 20 Boko Haram/ISWAP ‘criminals,’ says DHQ

Share the news













Nigeria’s Defence Headquarters confirmed Sunday that Nigerian troops had a fierce encounter with Boko Haram/ISWAP criminals at Baga in Borno state.

However, the terrorists who were moving toward attacking surrounding villages were overwhelmed by the firepower of the Nigerian troops.

Consequently, 20 Boko Haram/ISWAP criminals were killed, Major General, John Enenche, coordinator, defence media operations Defence Headquarters,DHQ, said in a press release.

Enenche said, “In a decisive intercept offensive operation, troops of 130 Battalion with the support of Army Super Camp Baga, had a fierce encounter at the north west of Baga town with BHT/ISWAP Criminals on the 17th of May 2020.

“The criminals armed with mortars, rocket propelled grenades and small arms were heading to attack villages surrounding Baga, when the troops attacked their convoy with overwhelming fire power killing 20 BHT/ISWAP criminals, captured six AK 47 Rifles, 520 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition and five 36 hand grenades.

“However, nine of our gallant soldiers were wounded in action with no loss of life. They were evacuated to Sector 3 hospital for treatment.

He added that the Chief of Army Staff has commended the gallant troops for their professionalism and directed them to remain resolute towards eradicating the criminals from the North East.

