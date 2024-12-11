Fidelity Fetes Loyal Customers with Winning Together Party

In gratitude for their support in 2024, leading financial institution, Fidelity Bank Plc, recently hosted loyal customers to a night of entertainment, titillating cuisine and glamour.

Themed, “Winning Together”, the bank’s Customer Appreciation Party held at the Fidelity Oniru Grounds in Lekki, Lagos on Saturday, 7 December 2024; and had in attendance captains of industry, business leaders, celebrities, politicians as well as staff of the bank from across the country.

Giving her remarks at the event, the Chief Host and Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Fidelity Bank Plc, Dr Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe, said that the event was put together to appreciate customers for their support in the year especially for the bank’s oversubscribed Combined Offer exercise.

“I want to say a very big thank you to our customers for being there for us in 2024. If I was ever in doubt about their loyalty, it came through during our recapitalisation exercise. We were the first to come out and I can tell you that I was personally amazed by the loyalty and contribution of our customers to the Combined Offer exercise,” explained an elated Onyeali-Ikpe.

She further divulged that, “Our customers told us quite clearly that they believe in Fidelity Bank. They came out strong for us and this helped us to surpass our target by over 200% in the Combined Offer exercise.”

A key feature of the Winning Together event was the Fidelity Excellence Merit Award (FEMA), which saw several staff of the bank receive recognition for superlative performance in the current financial year. Categories recognized in the award include the Most Enterprising Young Staff, the Best Support Staff of the Year, the Most Improved Branch of the Year, the Best Performing Branch of the Year, the Division of the Year, and the Fidelity Person of the Year.

The event was anchored by ace comedian and compere -Bovi- and it featured thrilling performances by Niniola, Alternate Sound, Flavour, Davido amongst others.

The evening climaxed with a dazzling fireworks display that lit up the Lekki skies.

Ranked as one of the best banks in Nigeria, Fidelity Bank is a full-fledged commercial bank with over 8.3 million customers serviced across its 251 business offices in Nigeria and the United Kingdom as well as on digital banking channels.

The bank has won multiple local and international awards including the Export Financing Bank of the Year and Excellence in Digital Transformation & MSME Banking at the 2024 BusinessDay Banks and Other Financial Institutions (BAFI) Awards; the Best Payment Solution Provider Nigeria 2023 and Best SME Bank Nigeria 2022 by the Global Banking and Finance Awards; Best Bank for SMEs in Nigeria by the Euromoney Awards for Excellence 2023; and Best Domestic Private Bank in Nigeria by the Euromoney Global Private Banking Awards 2023.