Fidelity Bank to promote young writers nationwide with its Read2Lead Initiative

As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives designed to empower Nigerian youths with quality education, leading financial institution, Fidelity Bank Plc, has launched a creative writing competition for secondary school students dubbed Read2Lead.

By Chimezie Godfrey

Themed Read2lead, the three-stage competition would see secondary school students hone their reading and writing skill while competing for millions of naira in cash rewards, a book publishing deal, and the chance to have their school library renovated by the bank.

At the end of the 3 staged competition, the star prize winner would go home with N2 million cash, a book publishing deal worth N2 million and another N2 million to upgrade his/her school’s library; the first runner-up will receive a N1.5 million cash prize; and the second runner-up will be awarded N1 million.

The first stage of the Read2Lead initiative, tagged, “The National Writing Showdown”, would see participants from across Nigeria compete for a coveted spot among the top 150 writers through a creative writing task. Successful students would thereafter move to the second stage known as “The Sweeta Writing Mastery”, where they would be tasked with writing an alternate ending for one of the selected books they would be asked to read. In the third and final stage themed, “The Author’s Workshop”, the top 30 participants would participate in an immersive writing boot camp which would be anchored by experienced writers and facilitators who would also select the top three finalists.

To sign up your child or ward for the initiative, please visit www.fidelitybank.ng/readtolead .

Registration ends on January 31, 2024.

