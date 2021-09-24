Fidelity Bank to build SMEs capacity with export management programme

Fidelity Bank Plc, is set to host the 11th and 12th editions of its Export Management Programme (EMP) to further boost Nigerian businesses for sustainable export capabilities.

The Managing Director, Fidelity Bank Plc, Mrs Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe, disclosed in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Lagos.

Onyeali-Ikpe said since the launch in 2016, the EMP was targeted at preparing participants for real-time experiences in the international non-oil export markets and the broader export market at large.

She said the session typically covers a wide range of topics including export documentation, selection and implementation of supply chain management for exports, application of export development business processes amongst others.

“As a leading supporter of small businesses, we introduced the EMP five years ago to bridge the knowledge gap in the export business locally and to help participants to compete effectively in the global export market.

“Given the success we have recorded in the course of the programme and following the yearnings of potential participants, we decided to host an edition of the training in Kano for those who are unable to attend the session in Lagos,” she said.

Onyeali-Ikpe said Fidelity Bank had over the years demonstrated its resolve to grow the non-oil export side of the economy through strategic initiatives and partnerships.

She added that the bank provided over N32.7 billion in credits to businesses operating in strategic sectors including rice, dairy, poultry, oil palm and cocoa in 2019.

The managing director hinted that the bank had also successfully leveraged strategic partnerships with the CBN and DFIs under various industry-targeted intervention funding programmes to enhance access to credit for eligible players in the agribusiness and non-oil exports space with the aim of addressing food security gaps and enhancing foreign exchange earnings.

“The benefits of supporting the non-oil sector of the economy cannot be overemphasised given the immense benefits that it provides to the economy and the nation in terms of providing the much needed foreign exchange investments, increasing our Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and employment generation.

“This informs our decision to host the EMP regularly and we enjoin interested entrepreneurs to take advantage of this initiative to take their business to the next level,” Onyeali-Ikpe explained.

EMP 11 is scheduled to hold at the Lagos Business School (LBS), Lekki, Lagos from Oct. 4 to 8, while the EMP 12 would hold in Kano from Oct. 11 to 15.

The sessions would be facilitated by leading faculty from LBS, Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) staff as well as experts in financial management and exports. (NAN)

