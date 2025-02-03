Fidelity Bank Supports Modupe Cole Memorial School, Lagos

In continuation of its drive to alleviate the impact of economic hardship and suffering among indigent Nigerians, Fidelity Bank Plc recently donated food items to Modupe Cole Memorial Childcare and Treatment Home School in Akoka, Lagos.

The donation which aligns with the Bank’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) pillars of education and health, was championed by the Intellect Nexus Class of 2024 under the Fidelity Helping Hands Program (FHHP). Through this initiative, Fidelity Bank staff identify community needs, raise funds to address them, and receive matching support from the bank to implement impactful projects.

Explaining the bank’s commitment to supporting its host communities, the Divisional Head, Brand and Communications Division, Fidelity Bank Plc, Dr. Meksley Nwagboh, noted that, “At Fidelity Bank, we recognise the symbiotic relationship we have with the communities where we operate. This informs our decision to not only provide our host communities with relevant financial services but to also impact them with developmental projects.

“We are inspired by the great work being done here at Modupe Cole Home School and our donation is a small token of appreciation for this as we aim to support the well-being of these exceptional children.”

On his part, the Vice Principal of the school, Mr. Isiaka Ajani, expressed gratitude for the bank’s consistent support noting that Fidelity Bank’s gesture is a huge encouragement to the school.

“We say thank you for the gift items that you have brought to us today, and this shows that we are not alone in the mission to provide care and education to children with special needs.

“This institution is a testament to the belief that there is ability in disability. We have children here who have passed common entrance examinations and gained admission into higher institutions despite their challenges. It is our mission to help them achieve their potential.

“The school had made effort to provide academic and vocational training programs in bead-making and hairdressing, and specialized care for residents with severe disabilities for its 476 residents, many of whom have been abandoned by their families.” He stated.

