Fidelity Bank Strengthens Leadership with New Board Appointments

In a strategic move to sustain its impressive performance, leading financial institution Fidelity Bank Plc has announced significant changes to its Board of Directors, effective January 14, 2025.

According to a regulatory filing on the corporate disclosure portal of NGX Regulation Limited, the Bank has received the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) approval to appoint Alhaji Abdullahi Sarki Mohammed as an Independent Non-Executive Director, Ms. Obiaku Augusta Okam as a Non-Executive Director, and Mr. Sufiyanu Ibrahim Garba as an Executive Director, all effective January 14, 2025.

Alhaji Mohammed brings over 36 years of experience in financial services, public administration, and human resources development, having held key leadership and executive roles at prestigious institutions including First Bank of Nigeria Plc and Polaris Bank Limited. His extensive expertise encompasses banking, public service, and business advisory.

Ms. Okam boasts more than 30 years of impressive experience across banking, financial services, real estate, and retail sectors. Currently the Managing Director/CEO of Skycurve Nigeria Limited, she has held leadership positions at Zenith Bank Plc and Nigeria International Bank Limited (Citibank).

Mr. Garba has over 30 years of multifunctional and cross-border experience at leading financial institutions in Nigeria and the United Kingdom including executive and leadership roles at prestigious financial and non-financial institutions such as Access Bank Plc, Union Bank of Nigeria Plc and Keystone Bank Limited. His career background spans banking, financial services, public service, general management and business origination across a broad range of segments.

Commenting on the appointment, Mustafa Chike-Obi, Chairman of Fidelity Bank Plc stated that “The Board welcomes these distinguished individuals and looks forward to leveraging their extensive experience to drive the Bank’s strategic objectives and further its growth trajectory.”

In a separate regulatory filing on January 16, 2025, the Bank announced the meritorious retirement of Alhaji Isa Mohammed Inuwa, a former Independent Non-Executive Director, and Mr. Chidi Agbapu, a former Non-Executive Director, following the completion of their tenures in line with the Bank’s policies whilst expressing sincere appreciation for their service and wishing them the very best in their future endeavours.

Ranked among the best banks in Nigeria, Fidelity Bank is a full-fledged customer commercial bank serving over 8.3 million customers through its 251 business offices in Nigeria and the United Kingdom, as well as through digital banking channels. The bank has garnered multiple local and international awards, including the Export Finance Bank of the Year at the 2023 BusinessDay Banks and Other Financial Institutions (BAFI) Awards, Best Payment Solution Provider Nigeria 2023, and Best SME Bank Nigeria 2022 by the Global Banking and Finance Awards. It was also recognized as the Best Bank for SMEs in Nigeria by the Euromoney Awards for Excellence 2023 and the Best Domestic Private Bank in Nigeria by the Euromoney Global Private Banking Awards 2023.