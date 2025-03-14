Fidelity Bank splashes N1m on 2 corps members 

Fidelity Bank Plc through its Get Alert in Millions Season Six (GAIM 6) promo, on Friday, presented cheque of N500, 000 each to two serving corps members in Akwa Ibom.

Fidelity Bank Plc through its Get Alert in Millions Season Six (GAIM 6) promo, on Friday, presented cheque of N500, 000 each to two serving corps members in Akwa Ibom.

Mr Osita Ede, the Divisional Head of Product Development, Fidelity Bank Plc, said the initiative is designed to reward loyal customers with cash prizes totalling N159 million

Ede said the promo aims to enhance the opportunities for loyal customers to win.

He said the promo, which runs from Nov. 2024 to Aug. 2025 targets various categories of customers, including National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members, students and general customers.

“The corps members are; Oluwatosin Olowolayemo and Ekpeno George, both serving in Ini and Obot Akara Local Government Areas respectively.

“When we launched the GAIM 6 promotion in Nov. 2024, we unequivocally stated that this campaign season is intended to promote inclusivity.

“Consequently, we have increased the total prize money to N159 million and added additional draws, beyond the weekly and monthly draws featured in previous seasons.

“Now, we have specific draws catering to various segments of our customer base including women, students, youth corps members, and traders.

“It is important to note that these categories of customers also stand the chance to win millions of naira in the monthly and grand draws which we will be hosting till August 20,” Ede said.

Speaking to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), one the beneficiaries of the grant at Odot Ikpe in Ini LGA, Olowolayemo, expressed appreciation to Fidelity Bank for the gesture.

The corps member said he opened the account while during his orientation camp at Ikot Itie Udung in Nsit Atai LGA, not knowing that he will win the grant today.

Olowolayemo said he would put the grant into judicious usenand would spread the news to fellow NYSC members.

“I am very happy for this opportunity given to me, although I was not expecting, it is like dream to me.

“The first day I was called that I have won a grant of N500, 000, I could not believe it, but today is a reality.

“So, I am very happy and I say to Fidelity Bank you are the best. I prayed God to watch over the bank and everyone working there for a brighter future. So, thank you very much and I am very grateful,” he said.

George, another beneficiary, who is a graduate of microbiology from Temple Gate Polytechnic, Aba in Abia, said she would invest the grant in her chemist store business.

“I express my thanks and gratitude to Fidelity Bank for the gesture. You have done much and you are good.

“I urge my fellow corps members to open account with Fidelity Bank and be a part of the grant wining team,” George said. (NAN)