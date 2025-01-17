Fidelity Bank Rewards 10 Customers with Ten million naira in GAIM 6 Promo Draw

By Chimezie Godfrey

Fidelity Bank Plc, a leading financial institution, has announced the first set of millionaires in its Get Alert in Millions Season Six (GAIM 6) promo. In an event held at the bank’s Ikoyi, Lagos corporate office and observed online, the bank revealed ten customers who each won cash prizes of N1 million in an electronic draw supervised by regulatory agencies and members of the media.

Fidelity Bank initiated the GAIM 6 promotion on November 20, 2024, with the aim of encouraging a healthy savings culture. Through this promotion, the bank will distribute a total of N159 million in cash prizes to reward its loyal customers.

Speaking at the first monthly draw of the promo in Lagos, The Promo Chairperson and Executive Director, Lagos and South-West, Fidelity Bank Plc, Dr Ken Opara, represented by Mr. Jude Monye, Regional Bank Head, Ikeja and Directorate Head, North Business of Fidelity Bank, noted that “GAIM promo emphasises the importance of maintaining a healthy savings habit among the bank’s customers and this habit insulates them from economic shocks, enables individuals and families to navigate emergencies, and allows them to invest in their future.

According to Dr. Opara, “10 lucky winners were chosen via an electronic draw monitored by lottery regulators and each will receive the sum of one million each. The bank would disburse N159 million to its lucky customers between November 2024 and August 2025 when the grand finale of the promo would hold.

His words, “Today, we have witnessed the first promo monthly draw and 10 winners have emerged from the six geo-political zones of the country. One winner emerged from the South West; two from Abuja; two from the South-South; South-East produced two winners; Lagos got two winners; and North Central had one winner”.

Shedding light on how people can qualify for the draw, Dr. Opara explained that, “Both existing and new customers can win by simply topping their account with a minimum of N5,000 as every N5,000 saved guarantees a ticket in the draws and there is no limit to the number of tickets a customer can have).”

Highlighting the benefits of driving saving culture through the Fidelity Bank GAIM 6 Promo, Dr Opara noted that, “The benefits of fostering a culture of savings extend beyond individual households. “Through our GAIM promo, customers will enjoy free financial advisory services from the bank to help sustain their financial well-being.

“In the previous editions of the GAIM promo, we have successfully onboarded many new-to-bank customers while encouraging current customers to increase their savings. “An increased savings leads to more substantial investments in education, healthcare, and infrastructure, driving economic growth. Fidelity Bank is renowned across Nigeria for helping individuals grow, businesses thrive, and economies prosper by prioritizing our customers’ financial well-being.

“This initiative has significantly contributed to the government’s National Financial Inclusion Strategy, which aims to increase the percentage of adults with savings accounts from 39 to 70 per cent by 2025. I encouraged those who have not yet opened a Fidelity Bank savings account to do so, via any of the bank’s channels, as the promo is opened to both new and existing customers.”

On his part, the Divisional Head, Product Development, Fidelity Bank, Mr. Osita Ede noted that, “The bank planned to reward the customers before the Christmas celebration to support them in meeting their expenses but the draw is open to customers who have Fidelity Bank savings accounts and have grown their savings to N10,000 and above from the promo launch date of November 20, 2024.

The Head, Monitoring Inspection and Enforcement, Lagos State Lotteries and Gaming Authority, Mr Tanko Olaseni, commended Fidelity Bank for being transparent with the draw while noting that, the promo initiative would further boost the image of the bank and its profitability as savings culture is promoted among its customers.

Ranked as one of Nigeria’s leading financial institutions, Fidelity Bank Plc serves over 8.3 million customers across its 251 business offices in Nigeria and the United Kingdom, as well as through its digital channels. It was also honored as Best Bank for SMEs in Nigeria at the 2023 Euromoney Awards for Excellence, and more recently, at the 2024 BusinessDay Banks and Other Financial Institutions (BAFI) Awards, Fidelity Bank Plc was recognized as MSME Bank of the Year and Export Financing Bank of the Year.