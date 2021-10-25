Fidelity Bank reiterates commitment to corporate governance, stable leadership

Fidelity Bank Plc has restated its commitment to stable leadership and strong corporate governance to ensure customers’ and investors’ satisfaction.

This was made known by the bank’s Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Mrs Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe, on Minday in Lagos.

Onyeali-Ikpe made the assertion at the send-off and welcome party organised to honour both the outgoing and incoming directors of the bank.

She said the event with the theme: “Beyond Limits”, was yet another demonstration of the bank’s increasing profile, as it continues to set the pace in the Nigerian banking industry.

Onyeali-Ikpe expressed her heartfelt gratitude to the outgoing directors especially Mr Nnamdi Okonkwo, the erstwhile Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, and Mr Ernest Ebi, former Chairman, for creating a strong track record for the new administration to press forward with.

“We would not be where we are today as an institution without the hard work and guidance of our outgoing board members.

“We are grateful for this as well as their continued support even after exiting the board.

“I am especially thankful to the new board of directors particularly the chairman, Mr Mustafa Chike-Obi, whose level of wisdom and professionalism is second to none.

“Within the past one year, we have grown stronger as a bank, and thoroughly served our stakeholders adequately due to the strong leadership structure.

“At the beginning of the year, we announced our seven key imperatives that will guide our strategy to be a tier one bank by 2025 and we are glad to announce that we are well on track.

“We have concluded a highly successful Eurobond offering, raising 400 million dollars from the international capital markets through a five-year tenor Eurobond, with a 7.765 per cent coupon,” she said.

Onyeali-Ikpe also said: “As we continue our operations as a bank, with all hands on deck, we can only be sure of achieving even more audacious goals.”

Fidelity bank has continued to position itself as a forward-thinking institution in the industry.

The bank has consistently and sustainably grown its business based on a careful well-thought-out strategy which has not only contributed to its bottom line but also guarantee the safety of stakeholders’ funds. (NAN)

