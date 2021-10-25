Fidelity Bank reiterates commitment to corporate governance, stable leadership

Fidelity Bank Plc has restated its commitment to stable leadership and strong corporate governance to ensure customers’ and investors’ satisfaction.

was made known by the bank’s Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Mrs Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe, on Minday in Lagos.

Onyeali-Ikpe made the assertion at the send-off and welcome party organised to both the outgoing and incoming directors the bank.

She said the event with the theme: “Beyond Limits”, was another demonstration the bank’s increasing profile, as it continues to set the pace in the Nigerian banking industry.

Onyeali-Ikpe expressed her heartfelt gratitude to the outgoing directors especially Mr Nnamdi Okonkwo, the erstwhile Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, and Mr Ernest Ebi, former Chairman, for creating a strong track record for the new administration to press forward with.

“We would not be where we are today as an institution without the hard work and guidance our outgoing board members.

“We are grateful for as well as their continued support even after exiting the board.

“I am especially thankful to the new board directors particularly the chairman, Mr Mustafa Chike-Obi, whose level wisdom and professionalism is second to none.

“Within the past one year, we have grown stronger as a bank, and thoroughly served our stakeholders adequately due to the strong leadership structure.

“At the beginning the year, we announced our seven key imperatives that will guide our strategy to be a tier one bank by 2025 and we are glad to announce that we are well on track.

“We have concluded a highly successful Eurobond offering, raising 400 million dollars from the international capital markets through a five- tenor Eurobond, with a 7.765 per cent coupon,” she said.

Onyeali-Ikpe also said: “As we continue our operations as a bank, with all hands on deck, we can only be sure achieving even more audacious goals.”

Fidelity bank has continued to position itself as a forward-thinking institution in the industry.

The bank has consistently and sustainably grown its business based on a careful well-thought- strategy which has not only contributed to its bottom line also guarantee the safety stakeholders’ funds. (NAN)

