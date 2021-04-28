Fidelity Bank profit before tax increases by 53.03% in Q1

April 28, 2021 Favour Lashem



Fidelity Bank Plc has announced a profit tax of N10.1 billion for the quarter (Q1) ended March 31, 2021.

The bank’s Managing Direcror/Chief Executive Officer, Mrs Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe, disclosed this in an unaudited financial results sent to the Exchange Ltd., on Wednesday in .

Onyeali-Ikpe said that the profit tax rose by 53.03 per cent to N10.1 billion from N6.6 billion posted in the comparative period of .

Similarly, net revenue in the period increased by 13.4 per cent to N34.4 billion from N30.3 billion in Q1 .

The bank’s gross earnings increased by 7.7 per cent year-o-year to N55.1 billion on account of 66.7 per cent growth in non-interest revenue to N12.1billion from N7.2 billion in Q1 .

Commenting on the , Onyeali-Ikpe said the bank showed impressive double-digit growth in profitability.

“We commenced the year showing impressive double-digit growth in profitability and improved across key efficiency indices whilst ensuring our business model continued to deliver strong positive results in line our guidance for the 2021 financial year.

“In absolute terms, the increase in nominal interest rate came from foreign exchange income, digital banking income and account maintenance charge among others.

“Net interest margin remained unchanged at 6.3 per cent compared to 2020 full year as the drop in funding cost offset the decline in yields on earning assets,” she said.

According to her, funding cost dropped to 2.5 per cent from 3.6 per cent in 2020 due to a combination of improved deposit mix and a slight moderation in borrowing cost.

“This led to 26.2 per cent decline in total interest expenses, which translated to 17.1 per cent increase in net interest income to N28.8bn despite a 4.3 per cent increase in interest bearing liabilities.

“We refinanced our seven-year N30 billion Tier II bonds issued in 2015 at 16.48 per cent p.a. cheaper 10-year N41.2 billion tier II bonds priced at 8.5 per cent p.a., which led to a 61bpts drop in borrowing cost to 4.5 per cent,” she added.

Onyeali-Ikpe said that expenses increased by N1.3 billion (6.2 per cent) to N23 billion largely driven by N4.3 billion growth in regulatory charges.

“Excluding the increase in regulatory charges, total expenses would have dropped by 13.8 per cent to N18.6 billion from N21.6 billion in Q1 2020,” she said.

Onyeali-Ikpe also explained that retail banking continued to deliver impressive results for the bank as savings deposits increased by 4.1 per cent year-to-date to N441.6 billion.

“We are on course to the ninth consecutive year of double-digit growth in savings deposits.

“Savings deposits was responsible for 32.9 per cent of the absolute growth in total deposits and now accounts for 25.2 per cent of total deposits compared to 25.0 per cent in 2020.

“Other regulatory ratios remained above the required thresholds liquidity ratio at 33.9 per cent and capital adequacy ratio at 18.4 per cent from 18.2 per cent in 2020.

“We are committed to sustaining our growth trajectory and the long-term strategic aspirations of the bank as we look forward to delivering another set of good results in the next quarter,” she said. (NAN)

