Wednesday, February 14, 2024
HomeAnti-corruption,Governance,Election ProjectFidelity Bank extends GMD’s tenure to 2026
Anti-corruption,Governance,Election ProjectNewsSociety News

Fidelity Bank extends GMD’s tenure to 2026

Favour Lashem
By Favour Lashem
0
28

Fidelity Bank Plc says its Board of Directors has extended the tenure of the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), of the bank, Dr Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe, to 2026.

Mr Ezinwa Unuigboje, the Company Secretary, said this in a notification sent to the Nigerian Exchange Ltd.(NGX) in Lagos.

Unuigboje stated that the decision was taken at the board’s meeting on Feb. 12.

He explained that the extension is in furtherance of the bank’s strategic objectives and premised on Onyeali-Ikpe’s performance since assumption of office on Jan. 1, 2021.

“The Board is confident that the bank’s performance will continue its upward trajectory under Onyeali-Ikpe’s leadership.’

“They also look forward to working closely with her and the executive management team on execution of various strategic initiatives, including international expansion, “he said. (NAN

By Rukayat Adeyemi

Previous article
Police arraign man over alleged assault, threat to life
Next article
Katsina State to hold LG poll in February 2025
Favour Lashem
Favour Lashemhttps://newsdiaryonline.com/
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisement -spot_imgspot_img
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -spot_img
- Advertisement -spot_imgspot_imgspot_imgspot_img
- Advertisment -
[wpadcenter_ad id=393785 align='none']

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

ABOUT US

Newsdiaryonline is Your Newspaper for Breaking News, Investigative Stories, Interviews and Viewpoints about Nigeria.We report Entertainment, Music, Fashion, Sports stories and provide you with the latest breaking news and videos as they emerge.

Contact us: editor@newsdiaryonline.com

FOLLOW US

© NewsDiary All Right Reserved. Designed By DeedsTech.