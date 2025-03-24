Fidelity Bank Equips Entrepreneurs for Global Trade Success with EMP 18

Tier-one lender, Fidelity Bank Plc, has once again highlighted the importance of promoting non-oil exports as it recently hosted the 18th edition of its dedicated capacity development training tagged Export Management Programme (EMP 18).

The programme, which was held recently in Lagos provided a platform for entrepreneurs interested in exploring global trade opportunities to scale and acquire relevant expertise.

Hosted in partnership with the Lagos Business School (LBS), the 5-day intensive program focused on equipping entrepreneurs with the skills and knowledge needed to explore international market opportunities and strengthen their capacity to thrive in the export sector.

“At Fidelity Bank, our strategy to enhance non-oil exports is guided by the significant opportunities it offers to our customers and the national economy. This is why we offer a comprehensive suite of financial, advisory, and market-access solutions for businesses aiming to engage in international trade.

“Our market-access initiative, EMP, launched in 2016, has trained over 1,600 entrepreneurs. Today, we completed the 18th cohort with high-caliber participants and a 150% oversubscription. This indicates a promising future for Nigeria’s non-oil exports,” explained Isaiah Ndukwe, Divisional Head of Export and Agriculture at Fidelity Bank Plc.

Facilitated by key industry experts in the exports space, EMP 18 took participants through several sessions focused on critical areas in global trade such as Export Finance Instruments, Export Documentation, Accessibility of Export Markets, amongst others.

A key feature of the training was a facility tour of one of Nigeria’s busiest Export Processing Terminals (EPT) located in Ikorodu, Lagos state. The full-day visit, which was anchored by officials of the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS), gave participants a first-hand feel of the necessary procedure and requirements for securing regulatory approval for exporting from Nigeria.

One of the program participants, Patrick Ulayi Awu-Patricks, Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Alliance & Frontier Limited, commended Fidelity Bank for its leadership in deploying capacity-building initiatives in the non-oil exports sector. In a discussion with journalists, he stated that EMP 18 provided invaluable exposure to the opportunities in the export business noting that, “There are lots of non-oil exports opportunities and entrepreneurs must be able to identify and capitalize on these to be able to play effectively in the international trade space. This course has given me insights into the power of data which is essential for strategic decision-making.”

Ranked among the best banks in Nigeria, Fidelity Bank Plc is a full-fledged Commercial Deposit Money Bank serving over 8.5 million customers through digital banking channels, its 255 business offices in Nigeria and United Kingdom subsidiary, FidBank UK Limited.

The Bank is the recipient of multiple local and international Awards, including the Export Finance Bank of the Year at the 2023 BusinessDay Awards; the Banks and Other Financial Institutions (BAFI) Awards; Best Payment Solution Provider Nigeria 2023; and Best SME Bank Nigeria 2022 by the Global Banking and Finance Awards. It was also recognized as the Best Bank for SMEs in Nigeria by the Euromoney Awards for Excellence 2023 and the Best Domestic Private Bank in Nigeria by the Euromoney Global Private Banking Awards 2023.