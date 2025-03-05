Fidelity Bank Distributes 2,000 Food Packs in Osun State

Leading financial institution, Fidelity Bank Plc, has extended its Fidelity Food Bank initiative to residents of Osogbo, Osun State as it recently distributed 2,000 food packs at Asubiaro State Hospital in Osogbo.

The outreach, which was executed in partnership with the Esther Adeleke Foundation, saw the distribution of essential food items to individuals, women and other vulnerable groups in the society.

Speaking at the distribution event, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Fidelity Bank Plc, Dr. Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe, who was represented by the bank’s Regional Head Southwest (II), Morenike Olabisi noted that, “The gesture is part of the bank’s ongoing food distribution program, initiated by Dr Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe to provide relief and ensure food security for vulnerable households across the country.

Her words, “This is not the first time we are doing this in Osun State. Last year, we distributed 1,500 food packs to vulnerable households. Today, we are distributing 2,000 packs of raw food materials. We understand the symbiotic relationship we have with the communities where we operate and this initiative is part of our CSR efforts to give back to society in impactful ways.

“We have implemented the food bank project across the six geopolitical zones in Nigeria and among the beneficiaries are the Persons Living with Disabilities (PWDs), widows, senior citizens, children from schools with special needs among others,” she added.

Appreciating the gesture from the bank, the Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Teslim Igbalaye, noted that, “The Fidelity Food Bank Initiative reflects the core values of service and empathy to humanity that the administration holds dearly while noting that getting Nigerians out of the present economic situation demand collective efforts.

His words, “The active participation of individuals, foundations, and private organizations remains very critical and as a government, we are deeply committed to implementing policies and programs that alleviate poverty and provide opportunities for every citizen to thrive.

“Government’s efforts alone cannot achieve the desired results and initiatives like the Fidelity Food Bank will serve as a perfect example of how partnerships between the Government and private entities can transform lives.” He added.

Reiterating her support for the Food Bank Project, the First Lady of Osun State, Erelu Ngozi Adeleke noted that, “It has always been my wish and desire to help Osun State indigenes and the Fidelity Food Bank initiative has provided the platform to make a meaningful impact on the lives of individuals and families.

” Fidelity bank is doing a lot of humanitarian service and my state will fully support the bank massively. I want to encourage other banks to emulate this initiative”, she stated.

Ranked among the best banks in Nigeria, Fidelity Bank is a full-fledged customer commercial bank serving over 8.5 million customers through its 255 business offices in Nigeria and the United Kingdom, as well as through digital banking channels. The bank has garnered multiple local and international awards, including the Export Finance Bank of the Year at the 2023 BusinessDay Banks and Other Financial Institutions (BAFI) Awards, Best Payment Solution Provider Nigeria 2023, and Best SME Bank Nigeria 2022 by the Global Banking and Finance Awards. It was also recognized as the Best Bank for SMEs in Nigeria by the Euromoney Awards for Excellence 2023 and the Best Domestic Private Bank in Nigeria by the Euromoney Global Private Banking Awards 2023