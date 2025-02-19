Fidelity Bank Boosts Maternal Health with Maternity Kits Donation in Apapa

L- R: Juliet Ononaeke, Special Adviser on Education to the Vice Chairman, Ajeromi Ifelodun Local Government Area (LGA); Charles Nwachukwu, Chief Human Resources Officer, Fidelity Bank Plc; Lucky Uduikhue, Vice Chairman, Ajeromi Ifelodun LGA; Dr Aminat Ahmed, Medical Health Officer, Ajeromi Ifelodun LGA; and Musa Yahaya Special Adviser on Works and Infrastructure, to the Vice Chairman, Ajeromi Ifelodun LGA; at an event put together to receive donated maternity kits by Fidelity Bank to pregnant women in Ajeromi Ifelodun LGA, Lagos.

Leading financial institution, Fidelity Bank Plc, has donated maternity kits to pregnant women in Ajeromi Ifelodun Local Government Area, Apapa, Lagos State as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives.

Executed under the Fidelity Helping Hands Programme (FHHP), the outreach saw the bank donate maternity kits to pregnant women at the Akere Primary Health Center, Apapa in a bid to enhance their physical wellbeing and ensure a safe delivery.

At Fidelity Bank, we recognise that our success is connected to the wellbeing of our host communities. This is why we frequently conduct CSR outreaches to enhance the standard of living in our business locations.

“Today, staff of the Human Resources Division of Fidelity Bank are here to facilitate this donation as part of our contribution to stemming maternal mortality in the country. This is in line with the bank’s CSR pillar themed ‘Health & Social Welfare’ which seeks to support the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goal 3. We trust that the beneficiaries will put the items to good use and we wish them a safe pregnancy period”, explained the Chief Human Resources Officer, Fidelity Bank, Mr. Charles Nwachukwu, at a brief ceremony to handover the donated items.

Through the FHHP, staff across the bank’s business locations identify projects that benefit their immediate community and pool funds to implement them. The bank’s management then matches this contribution with an equal amount and allocates it for the chosen projects.

Appreciating the gesture from the bank, the Medical and Health Officer, Akere Primary Health Center, Dr. Amina Ahmad noted that “We sincerely appreciate Fidelity Bank for recognizing the needs of our mothers and supporting them with these delivery kits. We urge Fidelity Bank to consider further assistance, including infrastructural development for improved service delivery.”

On his part, the Executive Chairman of Ajeromi-Ifelodun LGA, Hon. Fatai Adekunle, who was represented by the Vice Chairman of the LGA, Hon. Lucky Uduikhue, commended the management of Fidelity Bank for the laudable initiative while urging the bank to extend its philanthropy to more people in need within the local government.

Mrs. Sha’awal Lawal, a beneficiary, shared her excitement and appreciation for the bank’s support. “I am so happy about these maternity kits donated by Fidelity Bank. These items will save me from spending extra money on delivery essentials, and I am truly grateful”, she noted.

Ranked among the best banks in Nigeria, Fidelity Bank Plc is a full-fledged Commercial Deposit Money Bank serving over 8.5 million customers through digital banking channels, its 251 business offices in Nigeria and United Kingdom subsidiary, FidBank UK Limited.

