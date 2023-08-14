Fidau prayer held for NAN Principal Marketing Officer in Ilorin

By Toba Ajayi

A Three-day Fidau prayer was held in Ilorin on Monday in honour of a Principal Marketing Officer of the News Agency Nigeria (NAN), Mr Babatunde Abdulganiyu, who died on Saturday in Oshogbo.

The prayer for the repose of the soul of the deceased which was held at his family house, Dalimore Street, Off Sango road, Ilorin, was coordinated by the Chief Imam of Araromi Mosque, Sango area, Ilorin, Alhaji Suleiman Idris.

Idris prayed for the deceased and his family to receive favour from Almighty Allah.

The Chief imam also prayed to Allah to forgive the deceased’s shortcomings, accept prayers on his behalf and give his family the fortitude to bear what he described as inevitable loss.

While delivering a sermon at the Fidau, a cleric, Abdulakeem Ahmed, urged Nigerians to always exhibit good attitudes as a way of preparing for death which is inevitable and can occur at any time.

Ahmed said death is inevitable which could not be resisted by anybody when the time comes.

“Death is a debt that everybody must pay when the time comes. There is no hidden place when your time comes.

“Everybody’s time may be different, but a day will come that we must pay the debt of death.

“Always do good and let Almighty Allah accept your good deeds. You can only prepare by doing good every time,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Fidau was attended by a large number of sympathizers from Igbaja in Ifelodun local government area of the state which is the home town of the deceased, Osogbo, and other parts of the state.

NAN’s Acting Kwara state Correspondent, Alhaji Abdufatai Beki, led NAN staff in Osun and Kwara states to the prayer.

The NAN staff in Osun, led by the state Correspondent, Mr Victor Adeoti, had earlier led the NAN staff in Osogbo and Kwara on a condolence visit on the family of the deceased in llorin.

NAN recalls that Mr. Babatune AbdulGaniyu, a Principal Marketing Officer, died on Saturday in Osogbo. (NAN)

