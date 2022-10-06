FIDA wants women inclusion in conflict resolution in Plateau

By Martha Nyam

The International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA) has called for the inclusion of women in conflict resolution and promoting peace in Plateau state.

The state Chairperson, FIDA, Mrs Obioma Achilefu, made the call on Thursday at a stakeholders meeting in Riyom Local Government Area of Plateau.

According to FIDA, the project is in partnership with Foreign Affairs Trade and Development, Canada, to promote the inclusion of women in peace building in communities ravaged by crisis in the state.

“This project affirms that women in conflict-ridden societies’ possess important strategic insights and competency for addressing security challenges affecting them and their communities.

“Women are active agents of peace in armed conflict, unfortunately their role as key players and change agents of peace has been largely unrecognised which is the reason we are demanding for total inclusion.

“Including the gender which is mostly affected by violent conflicts would help in identifying how much of a change it will bring to minimising conflicts in communities,” she said.

Achilefu, however, appreciated some communities in the state, who already keyed into women inclusion in peace building processes.

Mrs Sabina Dachung, a resident of Tahos community in Riyom, lamented on the increased insecurity in the area, stating that raping of women and girls on farmlands was on the increase.

Dachung called on government to intensify its efforts towards reducing armed conflicts in the area, adding that it had affected their sources of livelihood.

In a remark, Mr Mafeng Gwallson, Chairman, Riyom LGA, said the local government would support the project because women played important roles in mitigating conflicts.

Gwallson, represented by his Chief of Staff, Mr Pam Nyango, said that the local government would increase women inclusion and ensure that the project was sustained.

He said they would also ensure that the project was expanded to include Fulani women in the mitigation of violent conflicts in local communities. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

