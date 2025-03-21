FIDA urges men to promote gender equity, end violence

The International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA) has urged men to advocate for gender equity and to recognise women as partners, rather than problems

By Adenike Ayodele

The International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA) has urged men to advocate for gender equity and to recognise women as partners, rather than problems, to combat gender-based violence in Nigeria.

The Vice National President of FIDA, Mrs Eliana Martins, made the call at the “Second Bi-Annual Shared Learning Forum for Men Promoting Gender Justice”.

The event, which was supported by the Ford Foundation, took place at Elomax Hotel on Friday in Ikeja.

In her welcome address, Martins described the forum as a platform for men to exchange experiences, share strategies for Gender-Based Violence (GBV) prevention.

She noted that this would also facilitate collaboration among men who shared a commitment to ending GBV.

Martins said that by working together, men and women could promote gender-sensitive and protective communities, ultimately reducing GBV and promoting gender equality.

According to her, GBV remains a pervasive issue in Africa, with deep roots in cultural and traditional values.

Martins said, “Women are often blamed for issues like childlessness, denied economic rights and family inheritances.

“Early and forced marriage is also a significant problem, with parents coercing their daughters into marriage before the age of 18.

“This shared learning forum aims to engage men in promoting gender equality and preventing GBV.

“By creating a counter-narrative against the patriarchal system, this forum seeks to enhance awareness on women’s rights and protection, and enable men to become champions for gender justice”.

According to Mrs Philomena Nneji, the National Financial Secretary of FIDA, GBV is deeply rooted in some of the cultural norms and values in Nigeria.

Nneji noted that men’s participation in the forum would drive home the point, as they would return to their respective communities to educate other men.

She stated that FIDA had become a household name with branches in all the 36 states in the country and that women lawyers had zero tolerance for gender-based violence.

“We have been organising lectures of this nature to sensitise men, religious and traditional leaders, urging them to say no to GBV and change the narrative in our society.

“It is a continuous training which FIDA is dedicated to,” Nneji said.

The Chairperson of FIDA, Ikeja Branch, Mrs Veronica Eze, also stated that progress had been made in terms of engaging men to curb gender-based violence.

According to Eze, with continuous awareness against GBV, more men would change their orientation and begin to see women as partners rather than tools used to showcase their masculinity against the opposite sex.

The former Chairman of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) Ikorodu Branch, Mr Bayo Akinlade, urged men to return to their communities and educate their fellow men on preventing gender-based violence.

Akinlade also emphasised the need to include women in politics to achieve balanced and equal representation in governance.

The event’s facilitator, Mr Oluwafemi Abe, emphasised that men should see themselves as partners with women in the fight against gender-based violence.

“Engaging men directly is crucial, as they are often the enablers of GBV.

“When GBV cases are reported, men are typically the first point of contact.

“Men can use their masculinity positively to combat GBV, rather than being seen as part of the problem,” Abe advised.

One of the participants at the event, Mr Azeez Hamzat, thanked the organisers for inviting community men in leadership positions to the forum.

Hamzat, Chairman of the Lagos State Community Development Advisory Council, stated that the forum would change men’s perspective,

He said it would enable them to view women as equals rather than second-class citizens within their families and the society as a whole.

He stated that GBV had generated numerous challenges across various communities.

“There are things happening in traditional settings that this program aims to correct.

“Sensitisation is so important, and awareness is being created so that these men can go out and educate their fellow men that gender violence is not allowed in our community,” Hamzat said. (NAN)