The International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA) has sought the partnership of the Federal Government to provide a shelter for victims of violence and sexual abuse in the country.

Mrs Rekia Adejo-Andrew, FIDA Chairman, Abuja branch, made the request when a delegation from the federation paid a courtesy visit to Sen. George Akume, the Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, on Thursday in Abuja.

“When there is successful execution of such project, it will be a free shelter to serve as a “Stop-gap-home”, for victims like women who are victims of marriage abuse, victims of violence of any kind.

” Such people would stay at the shelter within short period of time till they would move out to create chances for others, ” she explained.

Adejo-Andrew said that FIDA had observed with concern the rising cases of violence against women in particular, occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic and its associated socio-cultural dislocation.

The FIDA chairman said that the developments had made such initiative very compelling as a number of women and children get thrown out of their homes and would require a place of shelter before finding their feet again.

She said that FIDA being a non governmental organisation was constrained by funds and largely depend on kind hearted people , philanthropists and corporate organisations to actualize some of its charity works.

“Your Excellency, we make bold to say we look up to you for your kind and generous support in this regard sir, ” she said.

Responding, Akume extolled FIDA and its team members for their numerous charity works in the society.

“I know FIDA is a non-governmental organisation, and a number of activities you have embarked upon are quit commendable and it also require a lot of money to support.

” Such shelter initiative for victims’ support is a nice thing to do, ” Akume said.

The minister, while assuring them of his support, encouraged FIDA not to relent in its good works to humanity. (NAN)

