FIDA Nigeria condemns wanton killings, destruction of lives

FIDA Nigeria has condemned the killings across Nigeria. “FIDA Nigeria is greatly saddened by the terrible state of the nation, plagued by massive conflict, crises and great insecurity. Our vulnerable women and children endlessly cry out. FIDA condemns this current state of insecurity across the country causing great grief, distrust, anxiety, pain, fear, panic, discord and distress to citizens,” the group said in a statement.

The statement signed by Rhoda Prevail Tyoden, National President and Eliana Martins, National Publicity Secretary of FIDA Nigeria reads: A nation in turmoil with daily reports of deadly attacks on communities, the insurgency is real with the regular raping, maiming and killing of women and children. The displacement of communities, targeted assaults, kidnapping and abductions, stealing by criminals and bandits even operating on the highways is a real nightmare, the culprits are often labeled and called different names, but simply put, they are CRIMINALS and must be brought to book.



We often hear of ‘Fulani Herdsmen’ who have zero respect for the traditions, culture, lives and properties of the communities they pass through, the murderous activities of Boko Haram terrorists in the northeast and now Al Quaeda infiltrating our communities. Not to mention the religious, political turmoil in communities and tribal interstate border clashes the list is endless as it certainly paints a dismal bleak picture.

Our vulnerable members of society find it most difficult dealing with the resultant effect of the endless destruction of their homes, property and farmlands; disruption of any form of normalcy in their lives. They are often forced into IDP camps and resettled in strange lands to take ‘temporary’ shelter… north, south, east or west, (most recently, in Kaduna, Plateau, Taraba, Benue and Borno States) the nation bleeds, living in fear. Insecurity is stifling and killing everything and everyone.

The International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA), Nigeria, speaks out against these atrocities plaguing our nation cutting across most communities and states; we shout out that this is intolerable.

Nigerian lives are worth something and most of all, they matter!

Section 14(2)(b) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) clearly provides that “…the security and welfare of the people shall be the primary purpose of government”

This primary duty and responsibility of government is principally for the common good of society, to secure and protect the lives and property of her people; to maintain law and order; ensure peace, maintain social order, while regulating, enforcing and defending the people. Citizens are entitled to enjoy their right to life and right to own, use and enjoy their property.

We must appreciate that without peace and social order, there can be no stability, growth and development. As such, our people cannot reach their full potentials and this is a great loss and a tremendous disservice to the nation.

Government must therefore take most seriously its mandate and responsibilities including the fundamental need of providing necessary facilities and infrastructures; while putting in place requisite structures, processes and systems to ensure an organized, peaceful and orderly society.



The protection of people’s fundamental human rights is sacrosanct and when infringed, the opportunity to have easy access to justice, to seek redress from an independent judiciary is also paramount.

As a nation we must respect and value human life. In addition, we must compel our law enforcement officers and agencies who are sworn to shield and protect ordinarily citizens to step up and do same. They must carry out proactive, quick intelligence and investigative work, constantly verifying information received while protecting informants and victims.

We must effectively check miscreant and criminal activity in society and stop thuggery and negative militia group influence in our communities; likewise, the influx of illegal foreigners and their criminal activities, as we must efficiently police and secure our borders. Furthermore, administrative, legislative and judicial interventions must be structured to support all this; with constant monitoring and oversight responses to checkmate corruption and excessive behavior tendencies of the agencies is also key.

FIDA calls on the Federal, State and Local governments, to rise up and protect the lives and properties of her citizens; to massively recruit, train, equip and deploy security personnel to all troubled states to curb this menace; to compensate those who have lost property and to diligently prosecute and punish all criminals rather than negotiating with, releasing and or paying off rustlers, blackmailers, abductors and kidnappers, all wrongly packaged under the guise of resolving conflict and maintaining peace and order.

FIDA sincerely commiserates with all who have lost their loved ones; as we look forward to total healing and peace in our beloved country Nigeria.







