FIDA member wants fathers champion girl-child empowerment

A member of the International Federation of Women Lawyers, Mrs Adejoke Layi-Babatunde, on Tuesday, called for prioritisation of girl-child education to foster gender equity.

In a statement in Lagos, Layi-Babatunde, who is Managing Editor of the Lawbreed Supreme Court Reports, called on parents, especially fathers, to champion girl-child empowerment.

The statement is in commemoration of International Day of the Girl-child.

According to Layi-Babatunde, to empower the girl-child is to empower a generation.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the UN set aside Oct. 11 annually to raise awareness on the life, plight, empowerment, dignity and future of the girl-child.

The UN General Assembly, on Dec. 19, 2011, adopted a resolution to declare Oct.11 the International Day of the Girl-Child.

The lawyer said: “It is a day we all stand accountable for the girl-child and strive to bridge gender gap so that no one is left behind.

“It is a day we reinforce the fact that every human, whether boy or girl, deserves to participate fully in all areas of life.

“On this day, I urge parents, particularly fathers, to do all they have got the power to do, to protect their `treasures’ and let them learn.

“They must become champions, champions for a better world where peace, unity, love, harmony, togetherness and collaboration will be the order of the day.’’

She said that every child was born with varying degrees of potential which needed to be leveraged upon.

“There is nothing to fear about empowering your children, there is nothing to lose but there are things to gain; the sky is so large and it can accommodate all.

“Your girl-child, who has done very well in school, should have a voice and be supported to contribute her quota to changing the story of the world and leave her footprints on the sands of time,” she said.

Layi-Babatunde urged that governments, through legislation, engagements and partnerships should ensure adequate education for the girl-child.

“Neglecting a gender is like clapping with one hand or running with one engine.

“Our religious organisations must encourage respect for the girl-child and her right to be loved and honoured.

“Peaceful co-existence must be encouraged, we must appreciate the value of each other,” she said. (NAN)

