Members of International Federation of Female Lawyers, FIDA in Ekiti State on Wednesday sensitised primary school pupils on the Child Right Law as part of activities marking the 2021 Children Day celebration.

The Chairperson of FIDA in Ekiti, Mrs Oluwatoyin Odunayo said that the pupils needed to be familiar with their rights at the early stage of life.

Odunayo made this known during a sensitisation programme on Child Right Law at the Matter Christi Nursery and Primary, Ado-Ekiti.

Another member, Mrs Adefunke Anoma, who talked on the Child Rights Law, urged the pupils to always speak out in case of any breach of their rights such as molestation and sexual harassment.

She advised them not to allow anyone to intimidate them against their rights, saying “they have every right to speak up in case of danger’’.

She used the medium to call on parents not to allow their wards engage in street hawking because it exposes the children to avoidable dangers.

“As provided for under the Ekiti State Child’s Rights Law, children have rights to education, right to quality healthcare, right to have names, rights as provided for under Chapter IV of the 1979 Nigeria Constitution, right to basic needs, right to wholesome development among others,” she said.

Anoma described the pupils as the future of tomorrow, adding that they also have responsibilities under the law.

“Children’s responsibilities are toward their families, the state, the country and all other legally constituted communities,’’ she said.

She encouraged them to shun cultism and other illegal groups.

The Headmistress of the school, Sister Maureen Philomena expressed appreciation to the association for choosing the school to train the pupils on their rights as children.

The Senior Boy, Master Israel Olofinkua and Health Prefect, Daniel Lawal thanked FIDA for the eye opener on their rights as children.

The theme for the 2021 Children’s Day is “Investing in our future is investing in children”. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

