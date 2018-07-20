Mrs Mary Izam, the Chairperson, Plateau Chapter of the International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA), has suggested life imprisonment for perpetrators of child rape.

Izam made the suggestion on Friday in Jos during a courtesy visit to the Chief Judge of Plateau, Justice Yakubu Dakwak.

She said that it was worrisome that perpetrators of the act got away with light sentences and fines which they could easily afford.

“We have received reports of a two-year jail term given to a 40-year-old man who raped a two-year old child.

“A case was also reported of a four-year jail term or an option of N100,000 fine given to another two-year-old child rapist.

“ These are all light punishments that would not curb this menace. We want a strict punishment by the provisions of the penal code which is life imprisonment, “Izam said.

She said that such light sentences were ridiculous as the perpetrators could afford them.

“We need to send a message to perpetrators that it is not going to be business as usual,’’ Izam said.

The legal practitioner thanked the Chief Judge for his sustained support and requested for a permanent office accommodation for the association to facilitate its activities.

She also requested for permission so that members could attend the association’s local and international conferences.

Izam promised that the conferences would not distract their primary assignments in the state and their various organisations.

In his response, the Chief Judge described child rape as evil, demonic and an impediment to the development of the child.

Dakwak commended the lawyers for their efforts in protecting the rights of vulnerable groups, particularly women and children through free legal consultations and assured them of sustained support.

The highlight of the visit was the presentation of FIDA’s publications and other souvenirs to the Chief Judge. (NAN)