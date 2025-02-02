FHA suspends development work in Lugbe, Karu, Kubwa estates

The management of Federal Housing Authority (FHA) has ordered suspension of all ongoing development work in its estates in Lugbe, Karu and Kubwa in the Federal Capital Territory.



By Angela Atabo

The management of Federal Housing Authority (FHA) has ordered suspension of all ongoing development work in its estates in Lugbe, Karu and Kubwa in the Federal Capital Territory.

Oyetunde Ojo, FHA Managing Director and Chief Executive, made this known in a statement made available to journalists on Sunday in Abuja.

The statement was signed by FHA’s Head of Public Affairs, Mr Kennedy Chigelu.

Ojo said the directive covered all forms of construction works within the FHA estates in the aforementioned areas.

“Consequently, all developers in these aforementioned DGA estates are to report to the FHA Head Office at No 26, Julius Nyerere Crescent, Asokoro, Abuja, from Feb. 3,” he said.

According to him, the developers are to come with letters of allocation and approved building plans.

The developers, he said, were to also come with payment receipts and all documents to prove ownership, including evidence of change of ownership such as consent letters.

Ojo added that those involved in commercial development without approvals had been given three months with effect from Monday to regularise their documents and obtain all requisite approvals.

He said that strict sanctions would be applied to any developer who disregarded the directives.(NAN)