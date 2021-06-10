FHA commences payment of contractors in FCT

The Management of the Federal Housing Authority (FHA) says  has the payments of contractors, who have completed their jobs in Zuba and Guzape sites in Abuja, Federal Capital Territory.

Mr Kenneth Chigelu, Public Affairs Unit, FHA disclosed this to newsmen on Thursday in Abuja.

Chigelu said that the payments followed a resolution reached between FHA Management and the representatives of the contractors on Tuesday,  March 16.

“The payments are in line with the leadership style of the Managing Director Sen. Gbenga  Ashafa upholds dictates of public accountability which require the verification of work done, before projects are made.

“Management wishes to use this medium to assure and partners that the Authority would continue to in high regard the existing strategic partnerships in order to deliver on its mandates to the Nigerian populace,” Chigelu said.()

