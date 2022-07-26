FG,World Bank reassure effective skill acquisition program

By Rosemary Ogbonnaya

In its bid to ensure the success of the Innovation Development and Effectiveness in the Acquisition of Skills, IDEAS, Project, the Federal Ministry of Education in collaboration with the World Bank has a 2-day workshop for Monitoring and Evaluation Officers as well as Innovation Grant Officers.

While delivering his opening speech, read by the Director Technology and Science Education, DTSE, Mrs Elizabeth Adedigba, the Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu stressed the need for monitoring & evaluation towards achieving the required objective of the project.

Adamu also said that, the training workshop would provide Monitoring & Evaluation Officers the opportunity to better their capacity to effectively implement monitoring & evaluation activities across all the four project components.

He emphasised that the training is meant to achieve the sole aim of strengthening, monitoring & evaluation capacity in the management of IDEAS Project.

Earlier in her welcome address, the Ekiti State Commissioner for Education, Dr(Mrs) Kofoworola Olabisi Olabimpe Adeyire represented by Hon Olukayode Babade (Chairman Board for Technical & Vocational Education ) Ekiti State commended the Federal Ministry of Education and the World Bank for organising the workshop in Ekiti State.

Babade further commended the World Bank for the recent fund mobilisation released to benefitting States and the attendant clearance of the Institutional Development plans of Technical Colleges in Ekiti State.

She also appreciated the endorsement of the Grant Agreement Forms for benefitting Technical Colleges.

According to her, training of M&E Officers is key to the successful implementation of the projects, which will undoubtedly enhance the use of the project fund, better project tracking and consistent attainment of project development objectives.

She advised all the monitoring and evaluation officers to avail themselves of this opportunity to tap the adequate knowledge that would make them perform optimally and display dexterity in their project bits, adding that this is the only way the project objectives could be met.

Meanwhile, Officers for the workshop were drawn from the 6 participating States of Ekiti, Benue, Edo, Abia, Gombe and Kano.

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

