FG’s witness tenders Jonathan’s ex-aide’s death certificate allegedly killed by IPOB

TC) of death certificate of Ahmed Gulak, allegedly murdered by members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in 2012 for alleged disobedience

By Taiye Agbaje



TC) of death certificate of Ahmed Gulak, allegedly murdered by members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in 2012 for alleged disobedience to the sit-at-home order.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the late Gulak was the former Special Adviser on Political Affairs to ex-President Good luck Jonathan,.

BBB, who was the 2nd prosecution witness (PW-2) and shielded in the ongoing trial of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of IPOB, tendered the document before Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court in Abuja while being led in evidence by FG’s lawyer, Chief Adegboyega Awomolo, SAN.

Upon resumed hearing, Awomolo informed the court that though the matter was scheduled for cross examination of PW-2, he had a question to ask the witness.

“We ask for a permission to ask a question my lord,” he said

Kanu’s lawyer, Chief Kanu Agabi, SAN, did not oppose Awomolo’s application and the judge directed him to go ahead.

Awomolo then asked BBB that one of the last evidence he gave was that during the radio broadcast made by Kanu, he called for a sit-at-home, leading to the death of Gulak.

The witness confirmed the statement.

He said he participated in some of the investigations leading to Gulak’s death.

Besides he said he had a certificate of his death in the courtroom from the police dated July 18, 2021.

According to the witness, this is a certified true copy of medical report of Ahmed Gulak

When the document was shown to Agabi, he said he did not have any objection and Justice Omotosho admitted it in evidence and marked as Exhibit PWJ.

Awomolo then sought the court permission for the document to be given to the witness to read in the open court.

BBB, who read the content of the death certificate, said the document was from the Nigeria Police, Owerri in Imo about Ahmed.Gulak who was allegedly shot dead by hoodlums belonging to IPOB in 2021.

After the question, Agabi began the cross examination of the witness.(NAN)(www.nannews.ng)