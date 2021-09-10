FG’s support has energised insurance industry, says NAICOM

September 10, 2021 Favour Lashem Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project 0



Mr Sunday Thomas, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), National Commission (NAICOM), has said that the best of the would soon be unveiled, the recent support it was receiving from the Federal Government.Thomas stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on the side lines of the 47th Africa Organisations (AIO) Conference and Annual General Assembly held in Lagos, under the theme: ”

Rebuilding Africa’s Economy: An Perspective”.He noted that the support of President Muhammadu Buhari and the Minister of Finance, Budget and Planning during the conference, was a pointer to energising NAICOM to regulate the market in a way that would make a difference.According to him, the would soon experience a turnaround, as the regulator would be unfolding policies to drive the objectives of the industry from time to time.” Government the driver of the economy by empowering the private sector. Policy formulation that factors in will now have more attention than ever before.“


NPower

The president has recognised the industry as a mobiliser of of funds for economy growth and this a game changer for the sector , ” he said.The commissioner stated that the had been moving at a slow pace in terms of numbers for some time now, but with the recent happenings, it was now time for a jump.He explained that enables businesses and allows them to grow, it a labour mobiliser which grows the economy by building confidence in investors.”

As the regulator, we will shift in some policies, because they no longer suit modern trends. I will all that within my power to put in place initiatives that will rewrite the history of the industry.“We will give guidelines and support to drive the development of the market, without abandoning our responsibility as a supervisor and regulator .“We will also our best to till the ground for the market to harvest , ” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that over 600 local and foreign delegates from the sector across Africa physically attended the conference, while others participated virtually.  (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,